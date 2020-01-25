MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSC. Sidoti cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 131,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $994.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

