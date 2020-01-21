MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTUAY. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of MTUAY traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.40. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.41.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

