MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.71

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.71 and last traded at $156.71, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.70.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

