MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $286.30

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €286.30 ($332.91) and last traded at €286.10 ($332.67), with a volume of 39233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €285.30 ($331.74).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €261.00 ($303.49) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €239.13 ($278.05).

The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €263.03 and its 200-day moving average is €242.78.

About MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

