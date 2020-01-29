MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €312.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €312.00 ($362.79) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €240.19 ($279.29).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €277.90 ($323.14) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €181.20 ($210.70) and a 12 month high of €286.30 ($332.91). The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €265.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €244.54.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

