Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

