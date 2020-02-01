Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Commerzbank downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 37,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,905. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

