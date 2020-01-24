Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $241.48

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $241.48 and traded as high as $273.30. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $271.20, with a volume of 487,235 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €265.27 and its 200-day moving average is €241.98.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?