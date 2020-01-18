Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.59

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $277.59 and traded as high as $278.00. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $283.50, with a volume of 2,751 shares.

The company has a market cap of $168.13 million and a P/E ratio of -21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.70.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

