Mullen Group Ltd Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTL. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

Shares of MTL opened at C$9.03 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of $950.76 million and a PE ratio of -55.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

