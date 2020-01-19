Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.29. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Mullen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

