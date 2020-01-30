MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.84, 80,195 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 86,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRAAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.15.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

