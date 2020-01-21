Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $758.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $709.89 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $692.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 3,055,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 48,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

