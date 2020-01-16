Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 188,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

