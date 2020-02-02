Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $21.22. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 151,730 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

