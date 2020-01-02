Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s Gross Margin Score Lands at 14.00000

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) Score for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is 13.137850. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets).

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has a Price to Book ratio of 4.619870. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 8.801367, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 19.484998. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Leverage Ratio

The Leverage Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is 0.399692. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 29.968600. The 6 month volatility is 37.795500, and the 3 month is spotted at 47.551200. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Scores

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is 14.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Value

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is 27. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is 28.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.49273. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.53443, the 24 month is 1.45017, and the 36 month is 1.88953. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.37147, the 3 month is 1.37050, and the 1 month is currently 1.00266.