Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.76. 51,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

