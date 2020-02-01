Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $105.89, approximately 1,549,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 419,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.02.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

