MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The company has a market cap of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

