MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

MutualFirst Financial stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 17,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

In related news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,386.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

