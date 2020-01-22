MVC Capital’s (MVC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

MVC opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71. MVC Capital has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 53.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?