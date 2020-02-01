Myer (ASX:MYR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.42. Myer shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,703,481 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.36 million and a PE ratio of 14.67.

About Myer (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

