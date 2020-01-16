Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 477,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 72.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 123,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.56. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.05%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

