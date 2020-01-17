Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 13,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,445. The company has a market capitalization of $587.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.56. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Defeo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 222.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

