Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Downgraded by Svb Leerink

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Mylan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mylan by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

