Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MYL. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 393,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,863. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Mylan has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mylan by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mylan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mylan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mylan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mylan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

