Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Trading 44.4% Higher

Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM) traded up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, 460,255 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 399,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Mym Nutraceuticals Company Profile (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?