Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Trading 18.4% Higher

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) shares traded up 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 24,058 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 54,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Mymetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYMX)

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

