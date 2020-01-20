Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MYOK. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

MYOK stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $13,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,307,000 after acquiring an additional 228,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2,581.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 217,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $6,945,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

