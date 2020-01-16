Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.74

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $75.57, with a volume of 25829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,770.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Myokardia by 440.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myokardia by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

