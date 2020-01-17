MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of MYOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. MYOS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a negative net margin of 391.02%. Research analysts predict that MYOS will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

