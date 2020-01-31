MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MYOS opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYOS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a negative net margin of 391.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYOS will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

