Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.17) Per Share

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.18). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

MYOV has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of MYOV opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.05. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

