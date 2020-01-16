Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 121,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,887,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 41,304 shares valued at $644,009. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

