Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 5.6%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.62, 647,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 653,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research firms have commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $306,350.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

