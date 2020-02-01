Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

MYOV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 179,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,304,318.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,623,079 shares in the company, valued at $822,849,576.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

