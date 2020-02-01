MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 167,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

