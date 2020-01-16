MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,341. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,080,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

