Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Myrexis Inc (OTCMKTS:MYRX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Myrexis shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 572,415 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX)

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

