Mysale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Up 3.6%

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), approximately 5,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.53.

About Mysale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

