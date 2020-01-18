N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 153.75 ($2.02).

Shares of BWNG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 107.90 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 864,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.12. The firm has a market cap of $307.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

