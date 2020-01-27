N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Receives GBX 147.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

BWNG stock traded down GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 229,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.06. The stock has a market cap of $257.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

