Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07, 11,704,598 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 8,890,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

