Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 6.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 9,214,842 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,884,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

