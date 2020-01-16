Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 1,221,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com