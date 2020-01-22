Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

