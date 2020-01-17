NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.20

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.20 and traded as low as $48.17. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 1,034 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter.

In other NACCO Industries news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $25,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at $443,998.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth $192,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

