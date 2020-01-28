Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Naked Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ NAKD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 10,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,925. Naked Brand Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

