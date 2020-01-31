Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 14%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 519,583 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 908,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

