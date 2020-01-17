Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading 10.2% Higher

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.29, 937,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 845,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

